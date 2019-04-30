Food Busker's Cult Food Stories: don't miss the new podcast from John Quilter

30 April 2019, 14:33

Food Busker's Cult Food Stories podcast
Food Busker's Cult Food Stories podcast. Picture: Global

YouTuber John Quilter - also known as the Food Busker - travels the World to explore cult foods in this brand new podcast

The Food Busker - real name John Quilter - tracks down the world's best cult foods in this new podcast from Global.

Cult Food; the dishes we obsess over will explore the foods that have attracted a religious following - unlocking their secrets and exploring the (sometimes) weird history behind them.

He’ll attempt to make the dish and then share the pitfalls, successes and hacks so you can impress your friends and family with your culinary capability!

There will be a new episode released every week, and you can listen to the podcast on the Global Player.

Listen to Food Busker's Cult Food Stories

