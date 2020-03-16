Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Ashley Roberts' Pussycat Doll corridor rehearsal, and insulting Christian Bale

There's plenty of showbiz gossip on this week's podcast. Picture: Heart

By Faye Lyons-White

Ashley Roberts and the showbiz team are back! They're giving you exclusive backstage interviews, gossip and hilarious stories - featuring the biggest stars in the world.

On this week’s episode of Heart Showbiz Hub, we fill Ashley in on the Global Awards - she was in Australia with the Dolls when it happened so we give her all the goss, including where the stars stash their awards.

After Dua Lipa revealed she keeps her awards on a bookshelf in her living room, Ashley told us what the Dolls have done with their awards. Whilst Ashley’s are in a storage box in America, Kimberly Wyatt has a whole shrine to the PCDs in her downstairs loo... which is a bit awkward when you introduce her to your new fella!

Dua Lipa with her Global Award for Best British Act. Picture: Getty

The team catch up with Keira Knightley about her new movie Misbehaviour - based on the true story of the women who disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, their actions opened the debate on sexism, equality and how women’s worth is valued.

We have a chat about social media and how the number of likes you get on an Instagram photo affects our own feelings of self-worth.

And after Ashley’s week down under with the Dolls, she tells us about jet-lag, rehearsing in hotel corridors and what movies she caught up with on the flight over… which opened discussions on Faye’s awkward interview with Matt Damon and Christian Bale - when she told them they’re really really old.

Plus as always, we finish up with the Industry Myth Buster. There are so many wonderful crazy rumours about the showbiz world out there, so this is the time for you to ask a question about what goes on behind the scenes - and we will do our best to answer it!

Setting the showbiz world straight!

This week’s question is – you guys cover lots of red carpets – do you get to go to the event after and party with the stars?

Let us know if there’s anything you’d like to know about the crazy world of showbiz – use the hashtag #IndustryMythBuster, and tweet us @thisisheart

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below