Luisa Zissman and Anna Williamson present LuAnna - the podcast where TMI is encouraged

31 January 2020, 12:34

Get ready for rants, chats and bants with the girls
Get ready for rants, chats and bants with the girls. Picture: Global

Welcome to the world of LuAnna - where strong opinions rule and there is no such thing as TMI!

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Welcome to LuAnna: The Podcast. Hosted by pals Luisa Zissman and Anna Williamson, join the girls for their no holds barred rants, chats and bants on the topical stories of the week.

Laugh along with their latest antics and join in with sharing your stories and opinions - there is no such thing as TMI on this podcast!

