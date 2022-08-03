Martin Compston and Gordon Smart launch new podcast Restless Natives

3 August 2022, 14:55 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 15:08

The podcast is available on Global Player now
The podcast is available on Global Player now. Picture: Global

Restless Natives: The Podcast is available to listen to now on Global Player.

Actor Martin Compston and broadcaster Gordon Smart have launched a brand-new podcast on Global Player.

Restless Natives: The Podcast is is an exploration of their friendship, family and the mad lives they lead between London, Scotland and Las Vegas.

Listen now on Global Player: Restless Natives with Martin Compston & Gordon Smart

Whilst the podcast is packed with copious amounts of high jinx, it's also an exploration of fame, coping as parents and husbands, and their masterplan to launch their own business.

Broadcaster, journalist and whisky fanatic Gordon Smart and actor and self-proclaimed blagger Martin Compston have been best pals for 15 years, travelling the world together and making mischief wherever they go. From the fields of music festivals to the desert in Utah via a failed attempt to find George Michael’s after party during the London Olympics, their scrapes are often sublime, but always ridiculous. Just like their idols, the Clown and The Wolfman from cult movie Restless Natives, they are notorious Scotsmen.

Restless Natives: The Podcast is available on Global Player
Restless Natives: The Podcast is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

Each week they’ll call upon their black book of contacts and wise advisors to seek help with their latest ambitious quest, which will hopefully be more successful than Martin’s gnome-selling venture. For years they have been riding a number of horses with only two arses. Are they about to fall off? Is DS Arnott more of a cowboy than a cop? Or is this going to be the perfect rodeo? Restless Natives: The Podcast, is your front row seat.

Speaking about the podcast, Martin said: "Just what the world doesn’t need. Another actor with a podcast! In all seriousness, we’ve been talking for too long about doing this, now it’s actually happening. In the true spirit of the original film, we’ve got big dreams and ideas, now it’s time to get going. I’m so excited about it.”

Gordon adds: "I am shamelessly riding on the coat tails of a national treasure. That said, without me, Martin would never have been voted Scotland’s Most Stylish Man in 2014. Let’s hope that kind of successful partnership continues and we’re still pals at Christmas."

