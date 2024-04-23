Spencer Matthews to take on 30 marathons in 30 days through the Jordanian desert

Spencer Matthews' Great Desert Challenge. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Spencer Matthews is aiming for the most consecutive marathons run on sand in a Guiness World Record Attempt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Launching his mission on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the money raised will support charities across the UK as part of Global’s Make Some Noise, the official charity of Heart.

The money raised during the challenge will go towards supporting small charities across the UK who, with the help of Global’s Make Some Noise, work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, improving life skills, and preventing isolation.

We’d love you to donate £30, £20 or £10 right now, if you can:

By giving £30 today, that's £1 for every marathon, that could mean one hour of counselling for a parent or carer who is supporting a child through a bereavement.

You can also donate via text. To donate £30, text SPENCER30 to 70766.

Or to donate £20 or £10, text SPENCER20 or SPENCER10 to 70766.

100% of your donation will go to Global’sMake Some Noise, 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

The challenge will see Spencer run in soaring temperatures of up to 45 degrees, beginning in the undulating Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finishing near the Dead Sea. If successful, the feat will earn him the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons run on sand.

To qualify for the Guinness World Record, Spencer will need to run the full distance (1,200km) on sand. He will not be able to cross roads, grass, rivers or other terrain during the 30 marathons, making the challenge a logistical, as well as physical and mental feat.

A dedicated adjudicator will be present during every marathon and will monitor Spencer’s every step to ensure that each foot placement has contact with the sand in order for it to register as a successful Guinness World Record.

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams attends The EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 Arrivals at Royal Festiva. Picture: Alamy

Spencer currently presents Global Player's hugely successful podcast “Spencer & Vogue” alongside his wife, Vogue Williams. In 2022 he launched “Big Fish”, which is regularly the number 1 business podcast.

Listen to Spencer & Vogue

2023 saw the release of his globally successful Disney documentary, Finding Michael, in which he travelled to Everest to find the body of his brother, Michael Matthews, who went missing 24 years ago.

A keen cook, Spencer Matthews was crowned the winner of “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer” in 2024 and was a runner up on both the BBC’s “Celebrity MasterChef” and “Celebrity Christmas MasterChef.”

You'll be able to keep across his progress taking on 30 marathons in 30 days on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda throughout the challenge and his socials.