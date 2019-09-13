Win a brand new car, a holiday and a widescreen TV

Text to win a car, a holiday and a widescreen TV! Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

You could win this triple prize of a Volkswagen Up!, a trip for two to Dubai and a 55” Samsung HDTV.

Fancy upgrading the tech in your life, and then driving to the airport in your new car to head off on a holiday you'll never forget? Then these three amazing prizes could be just for you: a brand new car, a holiday to Dubai for two people and an ULTRA HD TV!

Brand new car

The award-winning city car, Volkswagen UP!, could be yours. With 69 plates in white, we’ll also drive it to your door!

You could be driving around in the Volkswagen Up! Picture: Volkswagen

Holiday to Dubai for 2 People

Not only will you win a new car, you can also enjoy a holiday for 2 to Dubai, thanks to Destinology. The holiday for two adults includes:

· 7 nights B&B at the 5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

· You’ll stay in an Ocean Queen Room

· You’ll have access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers aquarium.

· Return economy flights from London

The sights of Dubai await if you win this Triple Prize! Picture: Destinology

Ultra HD TV

Thanks to Media Powerhouse, we’ll kit you out with a 55" Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV, including:

· Slate Black TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App

· Black Sonos Playbar 3.1 Entertainment Set

Make screen time more enjoyable with these amazing bits of TV kit. Picture: Media Powerhouse

For your chance to win, text the word CAR to 82122. Entries close at 3pm on 11th October.

Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across participating radio stations, which can be found here with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. With thanks to Destinology and Media Powerhouse.