Easter Sunday 2020: How to get a personalised message for loved ones on Heart

3 April 2020, 14:07

We want to share your Easter Sunday messages on Heart
We want to share your Easter Sunday messages on Heart. Picture: Getty

This is your chance to get an Easter Sunday Message on Heart!

Do you want to dedicate a song to your parents, partner or best friend? We want to help you show your nearest and dearest just how much you love them - even if tricky circumstances are keeping you apart right now.

If you want to record a personalised message to be played out on air, then get in touch below.

Tell us a bit about who you want to send a message to, and we could be sorting them out with something way better than an Easter egg... a unique, personal message on Heart!

Thank you! We will be in touch soon if we select you to feature on Heart.

