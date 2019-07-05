Listen to Heart on mobile and smart speakers

You can listen to Heart using a smart speaker. Picture: Heart

With the new Heart app, powered by Global Player, it's even easier to turn up the feel good, wherever you are.

Listen to Heart on mobile

Listen to Heart in HD quality, live and on the move. Catch up and listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling. Listen to any of the world's best podcasts right on the Global Player.

Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day. Watch the best celebrity interviews, games and the latest news and gossip in HD video.

You've always been able to listen to Heart whenever or wherever you are. But now, you can listen to every show from the last week on Heart for FREE.

With the Heart app you can also enjoy all of Global's other stations: Capital, Capital XTRA, LBC, Radio X, Gold, Classic FM and Smooth.

Listen to Heart on Smart Speakers

Listen to Heart on Amazon Echo

Just say 'Alexa, play Heart.', or 'Alexa, open Heart.' to launch the Heart skill.

You can also enable the Heart skill by tapping here, or via the Alexa app.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free?

You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Listen to Heart on Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, play Heart.'

Listen to Heart on Sonos

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player.

The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com

Get Heart on Apple HomePod

You can hear the latest from Global's Newsroom by saying "Hey Siri, play Heart."