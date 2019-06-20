How to listen to Heart Dance: Online, Alexa and via the Global Player app

How to listen to Heart Dance. Picture: Heart

Heart Dance is Heart's brand new station dedicated to the Feel Good club classics that always get you in a fantastic mood.

Here's how to listen to Heart Dance...

Listen To Heart Dance on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart Dance.

Listen To Heart On Amazon Echo

Just say 'Play Heart Dance' to listen to live radio via the Heart skill for Alexa.

Listen To Heart Dance Online

You can tune in to Heart Dance right now - just head to heart.co.uk/dance and press play on the site's in-built radio player.

Or click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart Dance on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Dance right now.

Listen To Heart Dance On Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, Play Heart Dance.'

Listen To Heart Dance On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Dance, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com

Listen To Heart On Apple HomePod

Just say 'Hey Siri, play Heart Dance'.

