How to listen to Heart Dance: Online, Alexa and via the Global Player app
20 June 2019, 10:08
Heart Dance is Heart's brand new station dedicated to the Feel Good club classics that always get you in a fantastic mood.
Here's how to listen to Heart Dance...
Listen To Heart Dance on DAB radio
Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart Dance.
Listen To Heart On Amazon Echo
Just say 'Play Heart Dance' to listen to live radio via the Heart skill for Alexa.
Listen To Heart Dance Online
You can tune in to Heart Dance right now - just head to heart.co.uk/dance and press play on the site's in-built radio player.
Or click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com
Listen to Heart Dance on Global Player
Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Dance right now.
Listen To Heart Dance On Google Home
Just say 'Ok Google, Play Heart Dance.'
Listen To Heart Dance On Sonos Speakers
Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Dance, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!
Listen To Heart On Apple HomePod
Just say 'Hey Siri, play Heart Dance'.