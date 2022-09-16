Exclusive

The state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

16 September 2022, 16:46 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 16:56

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19. Picture: Global

Global has confirmed its plans for its coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

From 10am on Monday 19 September, a special programme from news talk station LBC will be broadcast across all of Global’s radio brands; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC News and Gold as well as streaming live on Global Player.

It’s the first time that Global will broadcast the same programme across all of its radio stations and is the biggest outside broadcast in Global’s history.

The special programme, The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, will be anchored by Nick Ferrari and will be live on air from 10am until 1pm, joined by colleagues Andrew Marr, Shelagh Fogarty, Martin Stanford and Sangita Myska with LBC’s Newsroom reporters broadcasting from across the country to reflect the mood of the nation.

All adverts will be paused on Global radio brands and podcasts from midnight on Monday 19 September, for 24 hours.

All of Global’s outdoor advertising estate will pause adverts, showing a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen instead.

How to listen:

Listen to Heart via the Global Player app on IOS, the Global Player app on Android, or online at GlobalPlayer.com.

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

TV & Movies

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

TV & Movies

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut

EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy

TV & Movies