How to listen to Heart 80s, DAB, Global Player and smart speaker

30 August 2019, 07:20

How to listen to Heart 80s
How to listen to Heart 80s. Picture: Heart

Enjoy the best Feel Good hits from the 80s 24/7 with Heart 80s.

If you think things were better in the eighties, then Heart 80s is for YOU!

Heart 80s plays the best Feel Good hits from Wham, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran and other huge pop and music legends.

Here's how to tune in right now (and tweet us @heart80s)

Listen To Heart 80s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 80s.

Listen To Heart 80s Online

You can tune in to Heart 80s right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart 80s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 80s right now.

Listen To Heart 80s On Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, Play Heart 80s'

Listen To Heart 80s On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart 80s, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood wants to give his relationship with Summer Monteys-Fullam a second chance, according to reports.

Bake Off's Paul Hollywood still 'madly in love' with ex Summer as he tries to win her back with desperate texts

Celebrities

The 1970s were a glorious time - find out which celeb of the era you would have been

QUIZ: How many of these classic 70s sitcoms can you name?

Lifestyle

Tina O'Brien is no longer following Ryan and Lucy on Instagram

Tina O’Brien unfollows Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh amid fallout speculation

Celebrities

The brand new calendar is Lush's first ever

Lush has just launched it's first ever advent calendar for Christmas 2019 and we are obsessed

Beauty

Amber Davis Sam Gowland Chloe Ferrry

Amber Davies blames social media for rise in loverats... days after being caught in Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry split

Celebrities

Anne and her The Chase co-stars will be taking part in a new exciting version of the hit ITV show

Anne Hegerty and The Chasers 'to appear in brand new spin-off show'

TV & Movies