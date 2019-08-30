How to listen to Heart 80s, DAB, Global Player and smart speaker

How to listen to Heart 80s. Picture: Heart

Enjoy the best Feel Good hits from the 80s 24/7 with Heart 80s.

If you think things were better in the eighties, then Heart 80s is for YOU!

Heart 80s plays the best Feel Good hits from Wham, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran and other huge pop and music legends.

Here's how to tune in right now (and tweet us @heart80s)

Listen To Heart 80s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 80s.

Listen To Heart 80s Online

You can tune in to Heart 80s right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart 80s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 80s right now.

Listen To Heart 80s On Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, Play Heart 80s'

Listen To Heart 80s On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart 80s, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com