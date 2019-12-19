Join Toby Anstis and Pandora for Heart's Non-Stop New Year's Eve

19 December 2019, 11:26

Toby and Pandora will keep you dancing all the way in to 2020!
Toby and Pandora will keep you dancing all the way in to 2020! Picture: Heart

Want to throw an epic New Year's Eve house party but need a DJ? Then look no further...

This New Year's Eve, Heart is bringing you non-stop Club Classics from 6pm all the way in to January 2020!

Toby Anstis and Pandora are teaming up to present the ultimate NYE bash - and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

If you've already got plans for the evening, they'll be on hand for that crucial 'getting ready time' - and will make sure you head out with a spring in your step ready to have great night with your mates and loved ones.

They'll be bashing out the bangers until 1am, so if you fancy a bit of an afterparty, they'll be ready for you!

Drop them a tweet in the studio on @thisisheart to let them know what you're up to, and to get a shout out.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Gino left Gordon horrified

Gordon Ramsay horrified as Gino D'Acampo kisses him in hilarious first look of Christmas Road Trip

TV & Movies

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been hit by a car

RHOC's Dawn Ward's 12-year-old daughter Charlie rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

Celebrities

This air freshener hack will leave your vacuum smelling fresh

Woman reveals ‘genius’ hack that keeps your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh for just £2

Lifestyle

Peter Beale has been played by seven actors

EastEnders bring back Peter Beale as Dayle Hudson becomes the seventh actor to take on role

TV & Movies

winter love island

Winter Love Island announce official start date - and it's later than we thought

TV & Movies

The cartoon has a female adult as the head researcher

Lego children's magazine slammed as 'sexist' for implying girls can't be scientists

Lifestyle