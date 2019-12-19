Join Toby Anstis and Pandora for Heart's Non-Stop New Year's Eve

Toby and Pandora will keep you dancing all the way in to 2020! Picture: Heart

Want to throw an epic New Year's Eve house party but need a DJ? Then look no further...

This New Year's Eve, Heart is bringing you non-stop Club Classics from 6pm all the way in to January 2020!

Toby Anstis and Pandora are teaming up to present the ultimate NYE bash - and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

If you've already got plans for the evening, they'll be on hand for that crucial 'getting ready time' - and will make sure you head out with a spring in your step ready to have great night with your mates and loved ones.

They'll be bashing out the bangers until 1am, so if you fancy a bit of an afterparty, they'll be ready for you!

Drop them a tweet in the studio on @thisisheart to let them know what you're up to, and to get a shout out.