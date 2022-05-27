Live Exclusive

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

By Alice Dear

After a tense Million Pound Final, our winner of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022 has been named.

Paul Clymer has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022!

After a tense Million Pound Final with 39 finalists, we can now reveal the winner of the life-changing £1,000,000 is 44-year-old Paul from Kent.

Paul was 15th to pick his box in the Make Me A Millionaire vault with Amanda Holden, and opened the one box which read: "Heart Make Me A Millionaire!".

Paul, who picked box number 30, will now walk away from Heart HQ with £1million in his bank account!

Paul was speechless in the moment he found out he won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire! Picture: Heart

Paul is a lighting service engineer from Kent who turned down £2,000 for his place in the Million Pound Final.

He told Amanda Holden that he picked box number 30 because it is his daughter's birthday.

Paul's Million Pound Dream is to take his family away somewhere sunny where they can plan what to do with the money.

After that, Paul wants to buy a house and use the rest of the money to set his four children up in life.

Paul and his partner of 21 years, Martyne, joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the studio where they let the news sink in.

"It's just a surreal moment I'm in at the moment, it's crazy times, it's mad", Paul told the Heart Breakfast presenters.

Martine added: "I'm in shock, I honestly didn't think this was going to happen, I was just looking forward to a nice day out."

Talking about what they will do now, Paul said: "Something I'd like to do is go on holiday, take it all in, digest the whole lot and think about what we're going to do."

He added: "I came here not thinking I was going to win, it was a case of the experience, that's what I came here for and that's why I turned the money down."

