Watch the moment Make Me A Millionaire winner Paul Clymer told his kids he'd won

Paul Clymer became the UK's newest millionaire on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning.

Today was the day - Heart officially made one lucky listener a millionaire!

After a tense Million Pound Final with 39 finalists, it was 44-year-old Paul Clymer from Kent who won a life-changing £1million.

Paul was 15th to pick his box in the Make Me A Millionaire vault with Amanda Holden, and decided to pick box 30 because it's the date of his daughter's birthday. When he opened it, he read out the words: "Heart Make Me A Millionaire!".

Paul and his partner appeared on Heart Breakfast after their win. Picture: Heart

Paul, a lighting service engineer, turned down £2,000 to be in the final. The first thing he's going to do is go on holiday with his partner and four kids so they can decide what to do with the money.

Paul and his partner of 21 years, Martyne, joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the studio after his win.

"It's just a surreal moment I'm in at the moment, it's crazy times, it's mad", Paul told the Heart Breakfast presenters.

Martyne added: "I'm in shock, I honestly didn't think this was going to happen, I was just looking forward to a nice day out."

Their four children were at school, and they FaceTimed them live from the studio to tell them the wonderful news.

After being pulled out of lessons, Aydan and Brandon had no idea that their parents were about to tell them they were now millionaires.

"Don't panic, you've not done anything wrong!", Jamie Theakston said, before revealing that their dad had something important to tell them.

Paul then said: "I've won a million pounds".

The boys were speechless after being told the news, and when Amanda asked how he was going to make him spend the money, Brandon replied: "I'm going to make him by me a house".

They later FaceTimed Paul's daughter, Alisha, who was just as speechless as her brothers when she found out the news.

Amanda then told Alisha that her dad chose box number 30, which is her birthday, and she looked delighted at the news.