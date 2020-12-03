Dev Griffin joins Heart: New Saturday afternoon show starting January

3 December 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 14:04

Dev Griffin will be presenting Saturday afternoons on Heart next year
Dev Griffin will be presenting Saturday afternoons on Heart next year. Picture: Heart

He’ll make his Heart debut on Saturday 2nd January, when he launches his brand new show.

Dev Griffin is to become the brand-new host of Saturday afternoons on Heart.

The much-loved and well-known DJ and presenter will play the most uplifting feel-good tunes and biggest hits every Saturday, 12pm – 4pm, on Heart, and launches his all-new weekend show on the UK’s most loved commercial radio brand in January.

He said: “What a way to start the year with a brand new show on Heart!

"I’m super excited to be part of the Global family and I think I’ll fit in perfectly with Heart’s feel-good uplifting vibes. This is a big move for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

More information about Dev's new show and how to contact him will be announced soon.

How To Listen To Heart

