Exclusive

Colin Farrell suffered panic attacks while filming cave scenes for Thirteen Lives

4 August 2022, 11:45

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Colin Farrell told Heart's Dev Griffin how difficult it was to film the underwater scenes for his latest movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colin Farrell, 46, has revealed that he suffered from panic attacks while filming the cave scenes for new movie Thirteen Lives.

The actor, best known for his roles in The Batman, The Gentleman, In Bruges and Phone Booth, stars alongside Lord Of The Rings actor Viggo Mortensen, 63, in the new Amazon Prime film based on the real-life Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue.

In the film Colin plays John Volanthen, one of the rescue divers who played a significant role in the rescue of 12 soccer players and their coach from the flooded caves.

While Colin plays a professional diver in the film, he admitted to Heart's Dev Griffin that he is "not the strongest swimmer" and suffered panic attacks while filming certain cave scenes.

He said: "I know what it's like to have a panic attack above water, I can confirm I had panic attacks beneath water.

"It was as safe as they could make it, totally, there was an amazing team of safety divers, but at the end of the day you're in water."

He added: "I wasn't fully comfortable, I'm not a great swimmer. If you drop me a quarter of a mile out to sea from the shore, I ain't making it."

You can watch full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby

Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

Celebrities

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Celebrities

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

News

Stacey has revealed that Joe couldn't stop crying on their wedding day

Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' at wedding to Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Love Island voting figures have been revealed

Love Island 2022 voting stats reveal how much Ekin Su and Davide won by

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding

Stacey Solomon banned phones during wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies