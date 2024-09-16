Exclusive

The Jonas Brothers talk tour life, escape rooms and love for UK culture

16 September 2024, 20:37

The Jonas Brothers have opened up about the upcoming tour
The Jonas Brothers have opened up about the upcoming tour. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

The Jonas Brothers joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about their upcoming tour.

The Jonas Brothers have reflected on their almost 20 years in the entertainment industry as they embark on a new tour.

Joe, Nick and Kevin chatted to Dev about the differences they've noticed whilst touring as adults compared to teenagers, as well as revealing how they spend their time when they're not with each other.

Nick also opened up about his love for UK pub culture and the Cotswolds, while Kevin explained how a recent trip to an escape with his daughters went!

You can watch the full interview on Global Player by clicking on the player above.

