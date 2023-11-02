Exclusive

Will.i.am reveals he's decorated his house like Buckingham Palace!

2 November 2023, 20:30

Will.i.am admits he's decorated his house like Buckingham Palace!

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dev Griffin caught up with Will.i.am to talk about the return of The Voice, the future of The Black Eyed Peas and how his home is decorated like the inside of Buckingham Palace.

To celebrate the return of The Voice, judge Will.i.am joined Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about the hit singing show as well as his career and why he never rehearses his performances.

During the chat, Will.i.am revealed that he has a very specific taste when it comes to decorating his home - and he love antiques!

So much so that when touring Buckingham Palace with his mum, he noticed he has a few dupes of the decor in the Royal Palace...

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

Weather

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas TV Adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Showbiz

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

TV & Movies

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Sean Malkin breaks up with Mark Kiley at tonight’s dinner party

Married At First Sight’s Sean breaks up with Mark at tonight’s dinner party

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

Showbiz

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 coming out?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Showbiz

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

TV & Movies

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday