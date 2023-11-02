Exclusive

Will.i.am reveals he's decorated his house like Buckingham Palace!

Will.i.am admits he's decorated his house like Buckingham Palace!

By Alice Dear

Dev Griffin caught up with Will.i.am to talk about the return of The Voice, the future of The Black Eyed Peas and how his home is decorated like the inside of Buckingham Palace.

To celebrate the return of The Voice, judge Will.i.am joined Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about the hit singing show as well as his career and why he never rehearses his performances.

During the chat, Will.i.am revealed that he has a very specific taste when it comes to decorating his home - and he love antiques!

So much so that when touring Buckingham Palace with his mum, he noticed he has a few dupes of the decor in the Royal Palace...

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm