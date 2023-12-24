A Spice Girls Christmas: Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner reunite!

On Air Now
A Spice Girl Christmas with Emma Bunton and Geri Horner 7pm - 10pm
Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner have reunited for a very special Christmas Eve show...
It's Christmas Eve and to celebrate the festive day, Heart's Emma Bunton has been joined by a very special guest.
Ahead of Christmas Day, Emma is reuniting with none other than Ginger Spice herself - Geri Halliwell-Horner!
Emma and Geri are getting together to reminisce about their Spice Girls days and to chat about their exciting Christmas plans...