Exclusive

Benedict Cumberbatch admits he thought Will Smith Oscars 'slap' was fake

29 April 2022, 08:30

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Joining Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Benedict Cumberbatch has spoken about that Oscars moment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about the moment he saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

At this year’s Academy Awards, presenter Chris poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, which led Will to get on stage and hit him.

He then went on to shout: “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!,” which was met by some gasps from the audience.

And Benedict has now said he thought the entire thing was set up.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Benedict - who was also at the award ceremony - admitted he was ‘really confused’.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Picture: Getty Images

He said: “I thought it was a gag, I didn’t really know what was going on.

“I didn’t see the contact, I just saw the reaction and I’ve done stunts on camera and I thought they’ve just sold it.”

The star added: “There was silence for a bit, then he said what he said when he got back to the chair and the temperature just dropped out of the room.”

Benedict visited the studio to chat to Jamie and Amanda about his brand new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is out next Thursday (5 May).

The movie is based on the Marvel superhero of the same name and is a sequel to Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as crossing over with the first season of Loki.

Benedict Cumberbatch is back in his role as Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch is back in his role as Doctor Strange. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, it could be good news for Sherlock fans, as Benedict hinted he might return to the role.

When Jamie asked if he’d ever make another film, the actor said: “I would say it’s about everyone wanting to do it and having the right time to do it and it being good enough to do.

“Never say never, there’s a lot of other stuff going on in my life, we’ll see, as a team we’ve said if it’s right we’ll do it.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Celebrities

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Lifestyle

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

Lifestyle

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

Celebrities

All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years

Celebrities

Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities