Exclusive

Chris Evans reacts to rumours he could be the next James Bond

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Chris Evans denied he is in the running to be the next James Bond, telling Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman he’s ‘not a good fit’.

The star dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio with fellow actor Ana de Armas to talk about their brand new film The Gray Man.

But Jamie and Zoe just couldn’t help asking about another huge film as they questioned Chris over joining the James Bond franchise.

“There’s like 10 other people in this cast alone that could be James Bond before me,” Chris responded.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are starring alongside Ryan Gosling. Picture: Alamy

Pointing to Ana, he added: “The lady standing next to me. Wouldnt that be great? She’s a better fit than me.”

Ana has already starred alongside Daniel Craig when she played a Bond girl in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die.

Opening up about the role, Ana said: “I loved that experience, working with Daniel again, it was really cool.”

The pair went on to chat about their new film - which sees Chris play former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen and Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda - with Chris admitting he likes playing a villain.

He said: “It’s okay playing a baddie, we get to be a little more free, a little more creative.

“I’m used to playing more heroic roles, they don't get to be funny, baddies are more confident and free and willing to be themselves.”

Later on in the chat, Chris also touched on his romantic relationships.

While he kept very coy about his dating life, the star teased: “It’s going great,” before adding he ‘always gets himself into trouble’ by chatting about his love life.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart