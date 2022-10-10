Amanda Holden completes Three Peaks Challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Huge congratulations to Amanda Holden who completed the Three Peaks Challenge in just 24 hours all for Global's Make Some Noise.

Amanda Holden took on the biggest challenge of her life when she agreed to climb the three tallest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland in just 24 hours.

The Heart Breakfast presenter swapped her stilettos for hiking boots as she set out to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise, which funds smaller organisations that help disadvantaged people across the UK.

After an extremely difficult journey, Amanda managed to complete the 10,476 feet climb across Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis alongside amazing people from the charities she was raising money for.

The team started in Wales where they kicked off their climb up Snowden at 8:15am on Thursday morning in the pouring rain and wind.

Despite being a couple of hours behind, Amanda made it to the top where she chatted to young carers Morgan and Dylan, who placed a stone at the peak for their friend Amira who sadly took her own life.

After travelling across the country to the Lake District, Amanda and her mountaineers started their assent of Scafell Pike in the evening and battled the elements to the top.

Despite an exhausting day, Amanda then jumped back in the car and travelled all the way to Scotland, making it to the bottom of Ben Nevis at 4am on Friday morning.

The incredible team made their way up the mountain in the pitch black, with 50mph winds and even snow until they made it to the top with just moments to spare.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston from the top of Ben Nevis, Amanda said: "It must be minus 3 or 4 degrees, but I am so happy we made it.

"My motto in life is never give up, I've never given up, we made it by the skin of our teeth, it was horrific, I never understand when I see people give up, for the first time in my life I thought I'm going to have to give up.

"But we kept going it was just incredible we did it."

Huge congrats to Amanda and the whole team for their incredible hard work!

Find out more about the challenge and donate here