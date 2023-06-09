Exclusive

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths' opens up on moment he got 'all clear' from bowel cancer

9 June 2023, 12:06

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths opens up about being cancer free

Merlin Griffiths from First Dates joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has opened up about getting the ‘all-clear’ from bowel cancer this week.

The TV star is known for his chats and incredible cocktail making skills on the Channel 4 dating show, but in 2021 Merlin revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

After going through treatment last year, he recently revealed on Instagram that there was no sign of cancer in his final scans.

Opening up about his recovery, Merlin told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast: “We’ve reached the one year landmark where they do a whole suite of scans and tests.

First Dates star Merlin has previously shared photos from hospital
First Dates star Merlin has previously shared photos from hospital. Picture: Instagram

“And I’ve finally had the final CT scan where they have a proper look inside you. and there seems to be no sign of recurrence so that’s a huge milestone.”

Amanda then said: “What a relief, it must have been so nerve wracking.”

Merlin went on: “Now we just live every day at a time, the five year mark us the next one I've got my eyes on.”

Before adding “Thank you to my family and the NHS for getting me through this as well.”

Merlin also spoke about how he wants to ‘drive lots of awareness’ around bowel cancer as it is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.

He said: “Get yourself checked, it's really important. I’m under the screening age (60-74 years).

“I had some issues, I was in a lot of pain and quite literally blocked. I ended up in hospital where I got referred for scans and camera work and they found out that way.”

This comes after the Channel 4 personality said he was "clear" of the disease in a social media message.

The post was a letter from his doctor which read: "Hi Merlin, Hope you are well. Your CT scan has just come through.

"All looks good, there are no signs of any reocurrence. Hope this is reassuring."

"Final Year 1 scan results are in, and it's ALL CLEAR for now,” he captioned the photo.

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Reverend Richard Coles finds love again with actor following death of husband

Reverend Richard Coles finds love again with actor following death of husband

Showbiz

A woman has gone viral after refusing to clean her house

Mum stops cleaning after husband tells her she does nothing around the house

Lifestyle

Jess Harding has her own business Candy Aesthetics

Love Island 2023: Inside Jess Harding's business Candy Aesthetics and her net worth

TV & Movies

Jack Whitehall reveals parents' hilarious reaction to baby news

Jack Whitehall reveals parents' hilarious reaction to baby news

Showbiz

Mark Wright has showed off his amazing swimming pool

Mark Wright builds incredible swimming pool in garden of £3.5m mansion

Showbiz

Full list of old Barbie dolls selling for thousands

Full list of old Barbie dolls which are now worth a fortune

Lifestyle

Pride 2023: 6 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Pride 2023: 6 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Lifestyle

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Showbiz

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment

Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

Showbiz

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz