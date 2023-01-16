The Masked Singer’s Martin and Shirlie Kemp think Ben Shephard is behind Rubbish

16 January 2023, 14:41 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 14:49

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

After they were eliminated from The Masked Singer, Martin and Shirlie Kemp have opened up about their experience.

Chatting to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the Heart Breakfast show, the showbiz couple admitted they didn’t get to see anyone else perform.

But that hasn’t stopped them having a guess as to who is behind the mask, with Shirlie predicting Ben Shephard could be Rubbish.

“You don’t hear them sing,” she said.

Is Ben Shephard behind the Rubbish mask?
Is Ben Shephard behind the Rubbish mask? Picture: ITV

“It’s not until you watch the show until you find out what characters they are, I saw Rubbish, I thought Ben Shephard.”

Rubbish has performed to Let Me Entertain You by Robbie Williams and clues include "cleaning up, that's what I do best,” and "we're all solo, meant for different things".

These clues have led viewers at home to guess a member of JLS or Take That could be behind the mask.

Meanwhile, Martin and Shirlie also revealed they don’t get to decide what costumes they wear or what they sing.

Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer
Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Shirlie said: “We were told what to say and what to do, we were so well looked after, you just trust these people they know what they’re doing.

“When they showed us our costumes, they were gorgeous.”

Martin added: “They came to us at the beginning and asked us if we had any ideas, we said something cute that could bring in the votes.

“They showed me a costume that was just bubbles and I said ‘no I’m not doing that, that's silly, I’ll do the cat instead’.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

