Mother’s Day is coming and we want to hear all about amazing mums

2 March 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 17:41

We want to hear about your amazing mum
We want to hear about your amazing mum. Picture: Getty

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to celebrate all the incredible mothers and carers - here's how to nominate the special person in your life.

Is your Mum a legend because of all the things she does for others?

Perhaps your Mum is a super hero who’s overcome the odds?

Or maybe your mum lives far away but is still always there for you!

Whatever your story is, tell us about your amazing mum or person in your life who fulfils the mothering roll in your life, we’d love to hear it! And we could be sharing your story on Heart Breakfast!

Also, this is your chance to get a Mother’s Day Message on Heart!

Do you want to dedicate a song to your Mum? Maybe you want to give her a shout out for the entire country to hear?

We want to help you show your Mum just how much you love her.

If you want to record a personalised message, dedicated to your Mum, to be played out on air, then get in touch below.

Tell us a bit about your awesome Mother and she could be sorting her out with the best present of all time – a personalised message on Heart!

We will be in touch if we want to feature you on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, or for you to record a special message to play out on air.

