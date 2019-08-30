Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden returns on Monday

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be back on Heart Breakfast on Monday. Picture: Heart

We can't wait to see Amanda back at Heart HQ on Monday

Amanda Holden returns to Heart Breakfast on Monday 2nd September.

The presenter has been off for the summer holidays, and we can't wait to hear all her news - and hopefully some gossip from Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

While she's been away, Jamie has been joined by Lucy Horobin and Ellie Taylor, who have helped him with on-air competitions including Wake Up And Win, Two Million In The Music and chatting with the First Caller Of The Day.

Don't miss the show on Monday when we will be announcing the details of a new Taylor Swift competition (with a prize that money can't buy) and some surprise celebrity guests.