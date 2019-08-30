Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden returns on Monday

30 August 2019, 12:26

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be back on Heart Breakfast on Monday
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be back on Heart Breakfast on Monday. Picture: Heart

We can't wait to see Amanda back at Heart HQ on Monday

Amanda Holden returns to Heart Breakfast on Monday 2nd September.

The presenter has been off for the summer holidays, and we can't wait to hear all her news - and hopefully some gossip from Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

While she's been away, Jamie has been joined by Lucy Horobin and Ellie Taylor, who have helped him with on-air competitions including Wake Up And Win, Two Million In The Music and chatting with the First Caller Of The Day.

Don't miss the show on Monday when we will be announcing the details of a new Taylor Swift competition (with a prize that money can't buy) and some surprise celebrity guests.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Timothy Spall has had an impressive image overhaul.

Timothy Spall reveals STAGGERING weight loss as he stars in new movie Mrs Lowry

Celebrities

Here's the sheet face mask you should be using based on your skin type

Here's the sheet face mask you should be using based on your skin type

Beauty

The brothers were very popular children's TV stars from the 80s until 2009

Paul Chuckle slams BBC's tribute to late brother Barry, branding it a 'slap in the face'

TV & Movies

Soaps are set for a scheduling change

Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

TV & Movies

The Met Office has issued a weather warning

UK weather: Travel chaos warning as torrential rain set to batter Britain this weekend

Weather

Hear'Say singer Noel Sullivan is barely recognisable as he reveals surprise reason for his weight gain.

Hear'Say star Noel Sullivan leaves fans gobsmacked after gaining TWO STONE for School of Rock role

Celebrities