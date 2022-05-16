Exclusive

Sam Ryder says Eurovision result 'needed to happen'

By Naomi Bartram

Sam Ryder has joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden after coming in second at The Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After his amazing Eurovision performance over the weekend, Sam Ryder joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Sam, 32, gave the UK our first top-three finish in 20 years after bagging the runner-up spot on Saturday evening with his song Space Man.

He won 466 points, while Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra scored 631 with their song Stefania and managed to soar to the top spot.

And after flying back from Italy this morning, Sam said Ukraine 'needed' to win.

Sam Ryder came in second place on Eurovision. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I'm so happy, it was the result that needed to happen.

"I've been a fan for years, it celebrates inclusivity, kindness and peace its the biggest music platform in the world. It's the longest running, highest viewed television show."

Opening up about how he feels about scoring so highly, Sam added: "I've had four hours sleep and I'm still absolutely buzzing with joy.

"I can't wait to get back and celebrate with my family."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart