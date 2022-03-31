Exclusive

The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle rules out film sequel

By Naomi Bartram

Keala Settle appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Keala Settle has revealed why she would never do a sequel of The Greatest Showman.

The star became a huge hit when she took on the role of Lettie Lutz aka the bearded lady in the 2017 film, alongside Hugh Jackman.

And joining Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, Keala admitted she wouldn't be on board if a second movie was written.

After Jamie asked the question, she quickly responded 'no', before adding: "Babe, two and a half hours of make up every day for six months."

When Amanda then pressed her on whether the film would be made into a West End show, she continued: "If they do, I give them all of my blessing."

Keala Settle has said she won't do a Greatest Showman sequel. Picture: 20th Century Studios

The Greatest Showman tells the story of P. T. Barnum's circus in the late 19th century, and also stars the likes of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Keala - who is now starring in the West End production of & Juliet - said she and Hugh are still in contact, and even described him as her 'little brother'.

"He's currently doing The Music Man on Broadway right now," she said, continuing: "He's like my little brother.

"The whole family are so supportive, it's all about story telling and finding ways to do it and he's been such a blessing to me, I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Opening up about how the film 'changed her life', she added: "It is still affecting my life in so many amazing ways, I have learnt so much about myself and the rest of the world and how similar we really are.

"No matter how different we may be in whatever lives we’re leading, we’re still all wanting the same thing."

& Juliet is musical which tells the story of a "what if" scenario, where Juliet doesn't die at the end of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

