Tom Daley admits four-year-old son Robbie hates jumping into water

By Naomi Bartram

Tom Daley joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast today.

Gold medal winner Tom Daley admitted his four-year-old son Robbie isn’t a fan of jumping into the water.

The diving champion and his husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed their first child, Robert Ray, via a surrogate in June 2018.

But it looks like little Robbie might not be following in his dad’s footsteps, as Tom told Jamie and Amanda: “Robbie, is four so he starts school in September.

“The funny thing is, when I take him to swimming lessons all of the kids are jumping and splashing around, and there’s one kid who doesn't like jumping into the water…”

He added: “But I got him some goggles and now he’s a water baby. I started diving when I was seven so he’s got a few years.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Tom, 28, revealed knitting was his ‘superpower’ during the Tokyo Olympics.

“My coach told me ‘you need to learn how to rest and recover better’ so my husband said I should give knitting a go.

Tom Daley knitted during the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Alamy

“I got some yarn, got some needles and watched YouTube and taught myself. I think at the Olympics it was my superpower, because of Covid we couldn't go out or do anything, there was so much time to over think and knitting became my way to switch off from everything else.”

Tom is now selling his own knitting kits ‘Made With Love by Tom Daley’ online, with a special Pride collection which sees profits go to LGBTQ+ charity Rainbow Railroad.

