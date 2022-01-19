Exclusive

Battle of the Boybands: Do you know more about JLS than them?

By Heart reporter

We put JLS stars Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill to the test with some very tricky questions about the band.

Ever since they came runners-up to Alexandra Burke on the 2008 series of The X Factor, JLS have been one of the UK's best loved boybands.

But while their army of super fans will be able to tell you how many YouTube views Everybody In Love has, and when they won their first BRIT Award, can the lads themselves?

Check out JLS: Battle of the Boybands in the player above to find out!