Celeb's Christmas decorations inside and out 2019

Whether you're going for a pared back minimal look or a bright and beautiful display, there's lots of ways you can decorate your home with festive decorations. Picture: Getty

It's not long until Christmas and if you've not got round to putting your decorations up, now is the time to do it. We take a look at eight of the most festive displays from celebs for inspiration aplenty.

1. Rochelle Humes

The entrance to her house is decorated with an impressive display of red, gold and green baubles with foliage and beside her front door was a human-sized soldier. She gave thanks to the impressive display that was done by professional decorators and that her hubby Marvin "might notice something a bit different" when he got home.

2. Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to festive decs, and this year is no different. Her home is a winter wonderland that even Santa would be proud of.

3. Bille Faiers

As well as her wow-factor indoor festive decorations, reality star Billie has ensured the exterior of her home is just as pretty.

4. Victoria Beckham

Making herself the star of her tree, Victoria Beckham showed her 'Posh' decoration.

5. Ayda Williams

Former X Factor presenter and wife to Robbie, Ayda went that one step further this Christmas making her own baubles.

6. Samantha Faiers

Showing you can never have too many decorations, Samantha Faiers showed her fans what Christmas is like in her house with this balloon display.

7. Mrs. Hinch

Mrs Hinch has pulled out all the stops for her son Ronnie's first Christmas. As well as an unusual pastel-coloured door wreath, she has a Christmas tree which she has decorated with white decorations for a classy look which features "more baubles than the year before".

8. Vicky Pattison

We love a Christmas stocking and what a great idea to hang them from the tree as a decoration. We can't help but notice the yummy festive spread on the table too!