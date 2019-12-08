The best, craziest and most extravagant celebrity Christmas trees of 2019

Celebrity Christmas trees with the wow-factor are popping up all over Instagram. Picture: Hoxton/Tom Merton

Seven celebrity trees you just HAVE to see.

Victoria Beckham

Forget the angels and stars at the top of your Christmas tree, make like Victoria Beckham has done with this Posh Spice decoration that sits atop of the one at her Dover Street shop.

Tamara Ecclestone Rutland

Not one to be outshone at any occasion, Tamara has pulled out all the stops this year with a classical decorated tree. The festive pyjamas are a big tick too.

Holly Willoughby

With a name like Holly, there's a lot to live up to. But this blue, silver and gold tree doesn't disappoint.

Khloé Kardashian

No one will miss this stand-out pink tree that was gifted for Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True.

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is clearly getting into the festive mood at home as he posted a picture of his tree alongside his girlfriend girlfriend Tisha Merry and daughter Sienna-Rae, six, who he shares with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Amanda Holden

The ever-prepared Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda put her tree and decorations up at the end of November, making sure there was plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas festivities.

Billie Shepherd

Billie posted a cute video of her son Arthur who is almost three years old singing Jingle Bells by the Christmas tree. Adorable!