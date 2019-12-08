The best, craziest and most extravagant celebrity Christmas trees of 2019

8 December 2019, 13:39 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 13:55

Celebrity Christmas trees with the wow-factor are popping up all over Instagram
Celebrity Christmas trees with the wow-factor are popping up all over Instagram. Picture: Hoxton/Tom Merton

Seven celebrity trees you just HAVE to see.

Victoria Beckham

Forget the angels and stars at the top of your Christmas tree, make like Victoria Beckham has done with this Posh Spice decoration that sits atop of the one at her Dover Street shop.

Tamara Ecclestone Rutland

View this post on Instagram

The most wonderful time of the year 🎄

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on

Not one to be outshone at any occasion, Tamara has pulled out all the stops this year with a classical decorated tree. The festive pyjamas are a big tick too.

Holly Willoughby

With a name like Holly, there's a lot to live up to. But this blue, silver and gold tree doesn't disappoint.

Khloé Kardashian

No one will miss this stand-out pink tree that was gifted for Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True.

Alan Halsall

View this post on Instagram

May all your Christmas dreams come true 🌟

A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall) on

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is clearly getting into the festive mood at home as he posted a picture of his tree alongside his girlfriend girlfriend Tisha Merry and daughter Sienna-Rae, six, who he shares with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Amanda Holden

View this post on Instagram

We went early #Christmas 🎄♥️💪🏼

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

The ever-prepared Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda put her tree and decorations up at the end of November, making sure there was plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas festivities.

Billie Shepherd

Billie posted a cute video of her son Arthur who is almost three years old singing Jingle Bells by the Christmas tree. Adorable!

Trending on Heart

James Corden (L), who plays Smithy, is seen with Matthew Horne, who plays Gavin Shipman, during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

xx

Aldi's luxury hotel-inspired White Collection special buys are back including the £20 waffle duvet set

Lifestyle

There's apparently an ongoing feud on ITV among the This Morning presenters

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snub This Morning Christmas party 'to avoid Phillip Schofield'

This Morning

The campmates tackled the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in tonight's show.

I'm A Celeb campmates tackle iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge as fans call for a public version

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway is the ninth celebrity to be voted off the 2019 series.

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway voted off as Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment make the final

TV & Movies

Elf has become a family favourite at Christmas

When is Elf on TV? Christmas movie TV guide for 2019