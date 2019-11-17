Tesco delivery van spotted on a roof in Cheshire as supermarket releases new Christmas ad

17 November 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 21:37

Tesco delivery van on roof
You're not imagining things... There really is a Tesco delivery van on the roof. Picture: Tesco

By Beci Wood

Looks like Tesco delivery drivers are taking inspiration from Father Christmas this festive season.

Here's a van decorated in lights while perilously perched on the thatched roof of a cottage in Cheshire.

But fear not, your weekly shop isn't really going to be delivered via your chimney from now on.

The images are actually taken during filming of Tesco's new Christmas advert.

Read more: The best Christmas adverts ever

Tesco Christmas advert
Tesco Christmas advert. Picture: Tesco

The festive commercials are coming thick and fast now - and this effort from Tesco is filled with nostalgia.

Celebrating the food chain's 100th anniversary a driver is sent back in time visiting 10 Downing Street during Winston Churchill's reign, Buckingham Palace and even appearing on cult 80s TV show Bullseye.

Trending on Heart

The two ladies will face the gory challenge tomorrow

Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway voted as the first I'm A Celebrity contestants to face bushtucker trial

TV & Movies

There's an USA version of the popular UK reality show which airs on ITV here

How to watch American I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here USA online

TV & Movies

The star sparked concern for viewers of the show

Declan Donnelly reveals daughter Isla is behind nasty arm injury as I’m A Celebrity viewers worry about host

TV & Movies

The contestants have reportedly been paid a tidy sum

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants paid in fees? From Caitlyn Jenner to Ian Wright

TV & Movies

The show is back on our screens

What days are I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 on, and how to watch live on ITV

TV & Movies