Tesco delivery van spotted on a roof in Cheshire as supermarket releases new Christmas ad

You're not imagining things... There really is a Tesco delivery van on the roof. Picture: Tesco

By Beci Wood

Looks like Tesco delivery drivers are taking inspiration from Father Christmas this festive season.

Here's a van decorated in lights while perilously perched on the thatched roof of a cottage in Cheshire.

But fear not, your weekly shop isn't really going to be delivered via your chimney from now on.

The images are actually taken during filming of Tesco's new Christmas advert.

Tesco Christmas advert. Picture: Tesco

The festive commercials are coming thick and fast now - and this effort from Tesco is filled with nostalgia.

Celebrating the food chain's 100th anniversary a driver is sent back in time visiting 10 Downing Street during Winston Churchill's reign, Buckingham Palace and even appearing on cult 80s TV show Bullseye.