Six-year-old spent Christmas handing out soup and gifts to homeless

Pearly Rose McGowan hands out food and gifts to the homeless in Glasgow. Picture: South West News Service

Pearly Rose McGowan spread kindness around Glasgow city centre by giving goodie bags and food to people sleeping rough on Christmas Day

Christmas is a magical time for a lot of children, but one young girl decided to give back over the festive period by handing out food parcels and presents to the homeless in Glasgow city centre.

After a chance meeting with a man sleeping rough on Christmas Eve, kind-hearted Pearly Rose woke up on Christmas Day determined to do something positive and asked her grandad, Martin, 57, if he would help her put together some goodie bags for people in need.

A homeless man was given a food parcel by Pearly Rose's family. Picture: South West News Service

She and her family packed up sandwiches and soup along with crisps, socks and even cash, then hit the city streets to bring some Christmas cheer to those without a home.

Pearly Rose’s aunt, Teresa, 38, described how her niece came up with the idea.

“On Christmas day they all opened up their presents and noticed they had a lot of stuff. It was then that Pearly and my dad remembered the homeless guy from the previous night so they came up with the idea to go out around Glasgow giving the homeless these bags.

Six-year-old Pearly Rose McGowan and her family. Picture: South West News Service

“My dad has always been a giver so I think his kindness has started to rub off onto Pearly and my daughter Michaela. Pearly went and opened up my dad’s cupboard and took out his new jumper which still had a tag on it. My mum made the soup and we just got everything else together."

She continued: “They started driving around Glasgow but they couldn’t see anyone homeless, that’s when they decided to go on foot. They went around the city centre and told us that one of the guys that received the bags was crying saying ‘you don’t know what this means’.

“It was just so lovely to hear, Pearly says she wanted to do it because she wanted them to have something for Christmas.

"It’s just amazing because at six years old or when you are 15 years old you just think of yourself. But not Pearly, she decided to think of others before herself and that’s exactly what she’s like.

"I’m just proud of them all. We shared the pictures on Facebook and the rest of our day the phones kept pinging just by people commenting amazed by what they had done."