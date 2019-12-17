Perfect cocktails to serve to friends and guests this Christmas

17 December 2019, 13:33

Impress your guests with more than a glass of supermarket fizz this Christmas time
Impress your guests with more than a glass of supermarket fizz this Christmas time. Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

If you're entertaining this Christmas, why not surprise your guests with an especially made drink? These easy recipes will get your imagination flowing...

A Warner’s White Christmas

This cocktail will add a touch of class to a Christmas Eve party
This cocktail will add a touch of class to a Christmas Eve party. Picture: Warner's

What you'll need:

60 ml Warner’s Christmas cake gin

30ml crème to cacao

60 ml fresh single cream

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into coupe glass and garnish with nutmeg.

The J&B Rare Rhubarb

A classic whisky soda gets a festive upgrade
A classic whisky soda gets a festive upgrade. Picture: J&B

What you'll need:

50ml J&B Rare

125ml Apple & Cinnamon Sparkling Water (you can make this by adding sliced apples and cinnamon sticks to a jug of sparking water and infusing them for an hour or two)

4 dashes of Rhubarb Bitters

A cherry and stick of cinnamon to garnish

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a highball glass and serve.

talian Snowball

The 70s staple gets a modern upgrade
The 70s staple gets a modern upgrade. Picture: Warninks

What you'll need:

50ml Warninks Advocaat

30ml Hot Coffee

100ml Cream Soda

Scoop of Vanilla ice cream

Method:

Pour Warninks into a large coupe glass, top with cream soda and scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pour coffee over the ice cream as you serve for that wow-factor!

Finish with freshly grated nutmeg and/or coffee beans, and serve with a small spoon.

Panettone Negroni

Upgrade your classic gin and tonic with this refreshingly light aperitif
Upgrade your classic gin and tonic with this refreshingly light aperitif. Picture: Villa Ascenti

What you'll need:

25ml Villa Ascenti gin

25ml Panettone washed Moscato

25ml Amaro Averna

Method:

Add the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker and shake well with cracked ice.

Strain into a glass over cubed ice and garnish with a twist of orange peel and serve with a slice of Panettone.

