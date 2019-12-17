Perfect cocktails to serve to friends and guests this Christmas
17 December 2019, 13:33
If you're entertaining this Christmas, why not surprise your guests with an especially made drink? These easy recipes will get your imagination flowing...
A Warner’s White Christmas
What you'll need:
60 ml Warner’s Christmas cake gin
30ml crème to cacao
60 ml fresh single cream
Method:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into coupe glass and garnish with nutmeg.
The J&B Rare Rhubarb
What you'll need:
50ml J&B Rare
125ml Apple & Cinnamon Sparkling Water (you can make this by adding sliced apples and cinnamon sticks to a jug of sparking water and infusing them for an hour or two)
4 dashes of Rhubarb Bitters
A cherry and stick of cinnamon to garnish
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a highball glass and serve.
talian Snowball
What you'll need:
50ml Warninks Advocaat
30ml Hot Coffee
100ml Cream Soda
Scoop of Vanilla ice cream
Method:
Pour Warninks into a large coupe glass, top with cream soda and scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pour coffee over the ice cream as you serve for that wow-factor!
Finish with freshly grated nutmeg and/or coffee beans, and serve with a small spoon.
Panettone Negroni
What you'll need:
25ml Villa Ascenti gin
25ml Panettone washed Moscato
25ml Amaro Averna
Method:
Add the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker and shake well with cracked ice.
Strain into a glass over cubed ice and garnish with a twist of orange peel and serve with a slice of Panettone.