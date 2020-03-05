Ellie Goulding opens up on married life with husband Caspar Jopling at The Global Awards 2020

By Alice Dear

Ellie Goulding said being married is just like 'being boyfriend and girlfriend' as she chatted to Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet.

Ellie Goulding, 33, attended The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk on March 5, and stopped to chat to Heart's Zoe Hardman about how married life is treating her.

The Burn, Love Me Like You Do and How Long Will I Love You hitmaker has been married to Caspar Jopling since August last year, but says that married life is "just like being boyfriend and girlfriend".

Chatting to Zoe on the blue carpet, Ellie said: "Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates."

Ellie Goulding chatted about married life on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

The star explained that while Caspar is in Oxford studying, she is in London working, saying: "It's actually great, it's the best situation".

Ellie is so in love in fact, she says she thinks she and her husband will be in "the honeymoon period forever", and this is down to the fact they can "have a laugh".

Ellie Goulding married Caspar in August 2019 in York. Picture: PA

Ellie and Caspar tied the knot on August 31 last year in York, with the bride wearing a bespoke Chloe gown for the big day.

The occasion was a star-studded event with A-listers and royals including Sienna Miller, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and James Blunt all in attendance.

Ellie Goulding revealed she thinks she and Caspar will be in 'the honeymoon period' forever. Picture: Getty

Married life hasn't stopped the hitmaker from producing more music, as she also revealed her latest album is finished and is set to be release on June 5.

This will be Ellie's fifth album, following the release of Lights in 2010, Halcyon in 2012, Halcyon Days in 2013 and Delirium five years ago.