Global Awards 2019 winners: Little Mix and Lady Gaga scoop awards

See all the winners from the night here...

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk have kicked off with a flying start, and Little Mix have bagged themselves two awards.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall received the awards for Best Song with Metro and Best Group.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga scooped the award for Mass Appeal, while she wasn't there to collect the award on the night her good pal Mark Ronson collected the gong on her behalf.

All Global’s radio stations including Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC have come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk .





The Global Awards 2019 winner are:

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Young blood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj - WINNERS

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga - WINNER





Olly Murs





Sam Smith

Take That

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix - WINNER

Maroon 5

Take That

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey - WINNER

Keala

Settle

Rak-Su

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018.

Rudimental, Jess Glynne and Macklemore - These Days





Best Indie

Stereophonics

Jade Bird

Blossoms - WINNER

Florence & the Machine

Artic Monkeys

Social Media Superstar (public vote) Cardi B Colleen Ballinger Halsey Joe Sugg - WINNER Zara Larsson Best Classical Artist (public vote) Bryn Terfel Jess Gillam Lang Lang Nicola Benedetti - WINNER Sheku-Kanneh Mason

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson - WINNER

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid - WINNER

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms - WINNER

Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.