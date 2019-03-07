Global Awards 2019 winners: Little Mix and Lady Gaga scoop awards
7 March 2019, 21:19 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 22:09
See all the winners from the night here...
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk have kicked off with a flying start, and Little Mix have bagged themselves two awards.
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall received the awards for Best Song with Metro and Best Group.
Elsewhere, Lady Gaga scooped the award for Mass Appeal, while she wasn't there to collect the award on the night her good pal Mark Ronson collected the gong on her behalf.
Best Song with Metro (public vote)
5 Seconds Of Summer - Young blood
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj - WINNERS
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Mass Appeal Award
Jess Glynne
Take That
Best Group (public vote)
5 Seconds Of Summer
Arctic Monkeys
Little Mix - WINNER
Maroon 5
Take That
Rising Star Award (public vote)
Ava Max
Ella Mai
Halsey - WINNER
Keala
Settle
Rak-Su
Most Played Song
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018.
Social Media Superstar (public vote)
Cardi B
Colleen Ballinger
Halsey
Joe Sugg - WINNER
Zara Larsson
Best Classical Artist (public vote)
Bryn Terfel
Jess Gillam
Lang Lang
Nicola Benedetti - WINNER
Sheku-Kanneh Mason
Best Male
Calvin Harris
Mark Ronson - WINNER
Olly Murs
Post Malone
Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)
Drake
Ella Mai
Khalid - WINNER
Travis Scott
Tyga
Best Indie
Arctic Monkeys
Blossoms - WINNER
Florence + the Machine
Jade Bird
Stereophonics
Best Female
Anne-Marie
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Halsey
Jess Glynne
Best Pop
5 Seconds Of Summer
Anne-Marie - WINNER
Dua Lipa
Liam Payne
Little Mix
Best British Artist or Group
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Jess Glynne
Little Mix
Rudimental
The LBC Award
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.