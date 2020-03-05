JLS reveal secret preparations ahead of comeback tour at The Global Awards 2020

JLS spoke to Heart’s Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

JLS have revealed they’re bringing back some classic dance moves on their comeback tour.

The foursome - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill - announced they are reuniting after a seven year hiatus.

And while chatting to Heart’s Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet of The Global Awards 2020, they teased what fans can expect from their performances.

When Zoe asked how their dance moves were coming along now they are older, Ortise revealed: “Aston can still do backflips, let’s put it that way.”

JLS on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images

JB then added: “Look we have to a little bit of preparation because we are older but we are also wiser so we do smarter moves now.

Read More: The Global Awards 2020: Watch the ceremony from 7:30pm, see the winners and performances on our live stream

“We have to put more effort in, but we get more out.”

Before Oritse teased: “You’re going to see the JLS show, the dancing, the singing, everything.”

JLS first shot to fame on the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008 finishing in second place, before later breaking up in 2013.

And the boys have said they are “absolutely blown away” by the fan reaction to their reunion.

Marvin explained: “When we initially started talking about getting back together, we thought maybe we could do an O2, and we’re doing four and 29 dates.”

The band announced their exciting new last month, writing on their website: “What’s up everyone?? We are so happy to announce that we are BACK!!

“2020 felt like the right time as it marks a lot of important anniversaries for us... It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS being a group, the 11th anniversary of our debut album release and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits!! So, since there is so much for us to celebrate, we decided there was one thing we just HAD to do… GO ON TOUR!!”

JLS will hit the road in November this year with 29 tour dates across the UK and in Ireland.

Read More: The Global Awards 2020: Vote for your favourite blue carpet look