Where are Kate Middleton and Prince William self isolating? Inside country estate Anmer Hall

Where are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spending lockdown? Find out everything about Anmer House in Norfolk.

Everyone in the UK is currently self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no exception.

And while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on lockdown in California, Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the English countryside.

But where exactly are Kate and Wills self-isolating? Here’s what we know…

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually live at Kensington Palace, the couple have been isolating in their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The three-storey property is located nearby to Sandringham House on Sandringham Estate, where the Queen spends Christmas.

Given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, the 18th-century building is said to have 10 bedrooms and is set in stunning grounds.

Recently sharing photos from inside the stunning property, a snap of Kate working in the office revealed a chestnut wood desk, a baroque style carpet, and a cream window seat and sofa.

Elsewhere in the house, the family have a luxurious dining room, chic bedrooms for the kids and a ‘child-friendly’ kitchen.

Outside, the family reportedly have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings.

The property previously had a swimming pool and tennis court, but it is thought that Kate and William decided to replace these with an artificial lawn.

It’s not even the first time that the Cambridges have lived there as the family previously moved to Anmer Hall while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Prince William and Prince Harry were said to have visited the country house when they were children, and It was also home to the Duke and Duchess of Kent between 1972 and 1990,

Anmer Hall has recently undergone an interior revamp, said to have cost around £1.5million.

Kate reportedly enlisted help from interior designer Ben Pentreath, who has previously worked for Prince Charles, Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler.

