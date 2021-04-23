Kate Middleton’s subtle tribute to the Queen on her 95th birthday

Kate Middleton made a touching tribute to the Queen on her birthday. Picture: PA Images

Kate Middleton borrowed a very special pair of earrings from Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday with her choice of jewellery this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a visit to 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London with Prince William.

In a sweet nod to the monarch, she borrowed a pair of her pearl drop earrings for the surprise outing.

The Queen first wore the stunning jewellery all the way back in 1977, while celebrating her silver jubilee.

Kate Middleton borrowed The Queen's earrings. Picture: PA Images

Kate has worn the diamonds on a number of occasions before, including on her first solo engagement to the Netherlands in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess wore all black to the royal engagement, as they are currently mourning the death of Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that royal engagements would still go ahead where appropriate.

The East London-based Air Training Corps held a special place in Prince Philip's heart as he was Honorary Air Commodore-in-Chief for 63 years.

The Queen wore the pearl earrings in 1977. Picture: PA Images

This comes after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral took place over the weekend, as he was laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The service was attended by just 30 of the Prince’s closest friends and family, due to Covid restrictions.

During the ceremony, Kate also made a tribute to both Her Majesty and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Duchess arrived wearing a pearl necklace known as the Four-Row Japanese Pearl Choker.

Kate Middleton's tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana at Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

According to the Independent, the jewellery comes from Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Collection and was originally gifted to her by the Japanese Government in the 1970s.

Kate previously wore the necklace to celebrate The Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2008.

Queen Elizabeth has also worn the piece throughout her reign, including during a visit to Bangladesh in 1983.

Princess Diana wore the necklace while attending a banquet for the British Royal Family in 1982 which was hosted by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands.

