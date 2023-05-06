Full list of music being played at King Charles' Coronation

What music will be played at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What music is being played at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, with the very special music being played before, during and after the service.

For the Coronation, the King and Queen chose songs which will "showcase and celebrate musical talent from across the United Kingdom and further afield."

The King also commissioned six new songs to be composed for the day, which will be performed by The Coronation Choir.

Here's the full list of the music being played for the Coronation:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have selected a variety of songs for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Before the service

The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists will perform:

Bach: ‘Magnificat anima mea’ from Magnificat in D

Bach: ‘Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen’ from Christmas Oratorio

Bach: ‘Singet dem Herrn ein neues’ Lied from New Year Cantata

Bruckner: ‘Ecce sacerdos magnus’

Westminster Abbey’s assistant organist, Matthew Jorysz, will play:

Bach: Alla breve in D

This will be followed by performances of:

Judith Weir: ‘Brighter Visions Shine Afar’

Holst: ‘Jupiter’ from The Planets arr. Iain Farrington

Sir Karl Jenkins: ‘Tros y Garreg’ (‘Crossing the Stone’)

Sarah Class: ‘Sacred Fire’ performed by Pretty Yende

Walton: Crown Imperial arr. John Rutter

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams, Shirley J Thompson: ‘Be Thou my Vision - Triptych for Orchestra’

Iain Farrington: ‘Voices of the World’

Patrick Doyle: ‘King Charles III Coronation March’

Purcell: Trumpet Tune arr. John Rutter (soloists: Jason Edward and Matthew Williams)

Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba from Solomon

Handel: ‘Oh, had I Jubal’s lyre’ from Joshua (soloist: Pretty Yende)

Handel: ‘Care selve’ from Atalanta (soloist: Pretty Yende)

Elgar: Nimrod arr. Farrington

Harris: Flourish for an Occasion

Vaughan Williams: Prelude on ‘Rhosymedre’

During the service

Parry: ‘I Was Glad’ arr. John Rutter

Paul Mealor: ‘Coronation Kyrie’

Sir Bryn Terfel Prevent Us, O Lord’

Sir Bryn Terfel ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’ from Mass for Four Voices

Plainsong attr. Maurus: ‘Veni Creator Spiritus’

Handel: Zadok the Priest

'Give the King your judgements, O God’ (Psalms 72)

Strauss: Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare arr. Paul Mealor

Weelkes: ‘O Lord, grant the king a long life’ (Psalm 61)

Walford-Davies: ‘Confortare’ arr. John Rutter

Andrew Lloyd Webber: ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ (Coronation Anthem)

Roxanna Panufnik: ‘Sanctus’

Tarik O’Regan: ‘Agnus Dei’

Lyte: ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’

Boyce: ‘The King shall rejoice’ (Psalm 21)

Walton: ‘Te Deum Laudamus’ arr. John Rutter

Anon: God Save the King arr. Jacob

After the service:

Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 arr. Farrington

Parry: March from The Birds arr. Rutter

Parry: Chorale Fantasia on ‘The Old Hundredth’

Byrd: Earl of Oxford’s March arr. Matthew Knight

