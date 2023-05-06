Full list of music being played at King Charles' Coronation
6 May 2023, 08:09
What music is being played at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, with the very special music being played before, during and after the service.
For the Coronation, the King and Queen chose songs which will "showcase and celebrate musical talent from across the United Kingdom and further afield."
The King also commissioned six new songs to be composed for the day, which will be performed by The Coronation Choir.
Here's the full list of the music being played for the Coronation:
Before the service
The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists will perform:
- Bach: ‘Magnificat anima mea’ from Magnificat in D
- Bach: ‘Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen’ from Christmas Oratorio
- Bach: ‘Singet dem Herrn ein neues’ Lied from New Year Cantata
- Bruckner: ‘Ecce sacerdos magnus’
Westminster Abbey’s assistant organist, Matthew Jorysz, will play:
- Bach: Alla breve in D
This will be followed by performances of:
- Judith Weir: ‘Brighter Visions Shine Afar’
- Holst: ‘Jupiter’ from The Planets arr. Iain Farrington
- Sir Karl Jenkins: ‘Tros y Garreg’ (‘Crossing the Stone’)
- Sarah Class: ‘Sacred Fire’ performed by Pretty Yende
- Walton: Crown Imperial arr. John Rutter
- Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves
- Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams, Shirley J Thompson: ‘Be Thou my Vision - Triptych for Orchestra’
- Iain Farrington: ‘Voices of the World’
- Patrick Doyle: ‘King Charles III Coronation March’
- Purcell: Trumpet Tune arr. John Rutter (soloists: Jason Edward and Matthew Williams)
- Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba from Solomon
- Handel: ‘Oh, had I Jubal’s lyre’ from Joshua (soloist: Pretty Yende)
- Handel: ‘Care selve’ from Atalanta (soloist: Pretty Yende)
- Elgar: Nimrod arr. Farrington
- Harris: Flourish for an Occasion
- Vaughan Williams: Prelude on ‘Rhosymedre’
During the service
- Parry: ‘I Was Glad’ arr. John Rutter
- Paul Mealor: ‘Coronation Kyrie’
- Sir Bryn Terfel Prevent Us, O Lord’
- Sir Bryn Terfel ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’ from Mass for Four Voices
- Plainsong attr. Maurus: ‘Veni Creator Spiritus’
- Handel: Zadok the Priest
- 'Give the King your judgements, O God’ (Psalms 72)
- Strauss: Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare arr. Paul Mealor
- Weelkes: ‘O Lord, grant the king a long life’ (Psalm 61)
- Walford-Davies: ‘Confortare’ arr. John Rutter
- Andrew Lloyd Webber: ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ (Coronation Anthem)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber: ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ (Coronation Anthem)
- Roxanna Panufnik: ‘Sanctus’
- Tarik O’Regan: ‘Agnus Dei’
- Lyte: ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’
- Boyce: ‘The King shall rejoice’ (Psalm 21)
- Walton: ‘Te Deum Laudamus’ arr. John Rutter
- Anon: God Save the King arr. Jacob
After the service:
- Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 arr. Farrington
- Parry: March from The Birds arr. Rutter
- Parry: Chorale Fantasia on ‘The Old Hundredth’
- Byrd: Earl of Oxford’s March arr. Matthew Knight
Read more:
- King Charles Coronation: What flowers are being used and what do they mean?
- King Charles III Coronation timetable: What's the order of events?
- King's coronation flypast route 2023: What time is it and where will it go?