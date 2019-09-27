Unseen moment Meghan Markle dances with baby Archie during Royal Tour outing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked like proud parents as they introduced baby Archie to the Archbishop. Picture: PA/SussexRoyal

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex took her son, Archie, out for his first visit during the Royal Tour this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted fans when they took their four-month-old son, Archie Harrison, to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their Royal Tour of South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with the Archbishop and his daughter at one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings, The Old Granary, where they discussed The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation over tea, among other things.

Later in the week, the couple shared some footage from the meeting on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal, where Meghan could be seen having a little dance with her son.

The Duchess of Sussex had a little dance with baby Archie during the outing. Picture: Sussex Royal

Harry and Meghan beamed as they walked to meet the Archbishop. Picture: Sussex Royal

In the video, Meghan holds baby Archie up while swaying back and forth.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked like a proud father as he blissfully watched over them.

Captioning the footage on their Instagram account, the couple wrote: “Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day!

“A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed their son in a £13 H&M outfit. Picture: PA

This was the first time the public have seen baby Archie for months now.

The first public appearance the little one made was days after his birth, when Harry and Meghan officially introduced their baby to the world for the first time at Windsor Castle.

Following this, the public have been treated to images of him, but not an outing like the one in South Africa.

The outing took part during Meghan and Harry’s Royal Tour of South Africa, where the couple have been visiting charities, organisations and programmes close to their hearts.

