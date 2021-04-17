Meghan Markle sends thoughtful bouquet and handwritten note to Prince Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle made sure she sent her condolences with a bouquet and handwritten note. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex called upon her favourite florists to send a special tribute on her behalf as being heavily pregnant meant she was unable to attend the sad event.

Meghan Markle was unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral, but details of a special wreath laid on her behalf show that she was thinking of him on this sad day.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, was advised by her doctors not to make the journey from their California mansion to the UK due to her being heavily pregnant.

And it seems that she asked Prince Harry to pack a special handwritten note to go on a wreath from their family.

Hello Magazine reports that the Duchess asked Willow Crossley to create a special wreath for the funeral.

Meghan Markle is believed to have had a good relationship with her husband's granddad. Picture: Getty

The florists have been a huge part of several major moments in her royal life, so it was no surprise she entrusted them with this special job, too.

They also produced the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

For the funeral wreath, the flowers were a variety of locally sourced flowers, all with significant meaning to the Duke of Edinburgh's life.

Acanthus mollis (bear's breeches) - the national flower of Greece, representing Prince Philip's roots

Eryngium (sea holly) - to represent the Royal Marines

Campanula - which represents ever lasting love and gratitude

Rosemary - meaning remembrance

Lavender - a flower that means devotion

Roses - the flower of his birth month of June

At the funeral, the Queen was seen sitting alone in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Wearing a face mask, she had made sure that all of the Government's coronavirus guidelines had been strictly adhered to, from allowing only thirty mourners to attend the funeral to making sure all households sat 2 metres apart from one another.

While we are yet to see any pictures of Meghan and Harry's wreath, we do know that the single floral tribute on Prince Philip's coffin was from his devastated wife of 73 years.

It was made up of white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine, all of which had a special significance to the Duke and their relationship.

The Queen's special wreath was the only floral tribute on the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin. Picture: PA

White lilies - represent rebirth

White rose - respect, remembrance and June birth month

Jasmine - symbol of purity

Sweet peas - represent a departure or thank you

White wax flowers - lasting love or a love that endures time and trials

The Queen also wore a special brooch to the funeral which held a special significance for her departed love of her life.