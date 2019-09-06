Meghan Markle flies commercial to New York City following private jet controversy

Meghan Markle is taking a short trip to New York to support her friend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has flown to America to support her best friend, Serena Williams, in the US Open final.

Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry and baby Archie in the UK as she’s flown to New York City to support her friend.

According to The Times, the Duchess of Sussex flew to America on a commercial flight.

It is believed Meghan, 38, jetted off the morning of Friday 6th September, and will return to the UK at the end of the weekend.

Serena Williams is competing in the final of the US Open. Picture: PA

Prince Harry’s wife has flown out to the states to support her friend Serena Williams as she competes in the US Open final on Saturday 10th September.

A source said of the mini break: “It is a last-minute trip. Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

While it’s reported Meghan is not joined by her staff, Harry of baby Archie, she is with her security team.

This news comes after weeks of controversy which saw Meghan and Harry slammed for their use of private jets.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

The couple suffered backlash from environmentalists, who branded the Duke a “hypocrite”.

During a visit to Amsterdam to announce his new project Travalyst, Prince Harry addressed the situation.

Speaking to the crowds, he said: “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial.

“Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.”

Meghan Markle reportedly travelled alone, leaving Prince Harry and baby Archie in the UK. Picture: Getty

The Prince went on to add: “And while no one is perfect, we are all responsible for our own individual impact; the question is what we do to balance it out.

“We could all do better, and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it all out.”

