How safe is a home birth? Pros and cons revealed as Meghan Markle ‘plans to give birth at home’

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a home birth. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to have a home birth, but what are the risks?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their first baby any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping details of the birth of the royal birth private, and recently announced they won’t be announcing the news straight away.

However, reports have been circling that Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law wants to have a home birth.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It is her favoured choice, but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”

But how safe are home births? What are the pros and what are the cons?

Meghan and Harry will keep their baby's birth private for some time. Picture: Getty

Heart.co.uk spoke to Dr Jane Leonard, who revealed why some women decide to give birth in the comfort of their own home because this way they can avoid using medical pain relief such as an epidural.

Instead, there is the option of using a birth pool as your pain relief.

Dr Jane also revealed that the idea of giving birth in a “familiar and private environment” is appealing to some women.

Giving birth at home also means you can have more birthing partners in the room than you might be allowed in the hospital.

Of course, not being in a hospital can also have its risks when delivering a baby.

“The most obvious and biggest risk associated with home birth is the lack of medical care”, she explains.

“Complications during delivery can happen and develop very quickly even in the deliveries which initially appeared to be straight forward.

“The lack of medical expertise is a major risk especially if it is your first baby.”