Meghan Markle’s engraved watch might have just revealed the royal baby’s name

Fans are convinced Meghan Markle wants to name her daughter Mary. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Fans are convinced the royal baby will be called Mary, and this is why.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first baby any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be keeping the birth of the baby private for a short time before sharing him or her with the world.

Throughout the pregnancy, the royal couple have remained tight-lipped about everything from sex to names.

However, fans are now convinced the royal baby will be called Mary – if it is a girl – all because of a simple engraved watch.

Instagram fan page @harry_meghan_updates first shared the speculation.

Meghan Markle bought herself the Cartier watch. Picture: Getty

On their page, they shared a quote from an old interview Meghan gave back in 2015 – before she met Prince Harry – where the Duchess talks about having her Cartier watch engraved.

In the interview with Hello, the actress said: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch].

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.’”

She went on to add: “And I plan to give it to my daughter one day.

"That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

While the second initials of M.M could simply be Meghan Markle, some royal fans think that it could be a hint to a possible baby name starting with M.

Among the list of possible baby girl names is Mary.

Other royals fans aren’t convinced, with one commenting on the post: “From M.M to M.M means from Meghan to Meghan since she bought it to her self.”

However, others have different theories, with one person sharing: “Or the second M.M. could stand for ‘mini me’.”