Meghan Markle’s engraved watch might have just revealed the royal baby’s name

26 April 2019, 12:04

Fans are convinced Meghan Markle wants to name her daughter Mary
Fans are convinced Meghan Markle wants to name her daughter Mary. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Fans are convinced the royal baby will be called Mary, and this is why.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first baby any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be keeping the birth of the baby private for a short time before sharing him or her with the world.

Throughout the pregnancy, the royal couple have remained tight-lipped about everything from sex to names.

However, fans are now convinced the royal baby will be called Mary – if it is a girl – all because of a simple engraved watch.

Instagram fan page @harry_meghan_updates first shared the speculation.

Meghan Markle bought herself the Cartier watch
Meghan Markle bought herself the Cartier watch. Picture: Getty

On their page, they shared a quote from an old interview Meghan gave back in 2015 – before she met Prince Harry – where the Duchess talks about having her Cartier watch engraved.

In the interview with Hello, the actress said: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch].

View this post on Instagram

#update First of all I would like to thank you very much for such a great page we have created and most of you for your civil behaviour and cooperation. This is my last post until official news about Baby Sussex comes, as many of you are scared when I post something... ❗️ Turn on the notification! And look at my Instagram Stories! I will continue to be active there! If you hear anything or so share it with me via dm as well pls... . . In an interview before Harry, Meghan made an interesting point to one day give her Cartier watch to her daughter one day ”From M.M to M.M“, but of course one should consider Daddy’s opinion now... So. Write in the comment section what name you can imagine for Baby Sussex👇

A post shared by The House Of Sussex (@harry_meghan_updates) on

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.’”

She went on to add: “And I plan to give it to my daughter one day.

"That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

While the second initials of M.M could simply be Meghan Markle, some royal fans think that it could be a hint to a possible baby name starting with M.

Among the list of possible baby girl names is Mary.

Other royals fans aren’t convinced, with one commenting on the post: “From M.M to M.M means from Meghan to Meghan since she bought it to her self.”

However, others have different theories, with one person sharing: “Or the second M.M. could stand for ‘mini me’.”

