Meghan Markle uses small outfit detail to pay tribute to victims of the Christchurch mosque attack

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited New Zealand House in London. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise visit on Tuesday to New Zealand House in London to pay their respects to the victims of Christchurch mosque attack.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited New Zealand House to lay flowers for the murdered as well as to sign a book of condolence for the victims of the terror attack.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to give birth to her first baby next month, dressed in head-to-toe black for the visit, using a small accessory to send a special message to those affected by the shocking events.

Kate Middleton’s sister in law wore a pair of earrings which were gifted to her from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

The earrings were given to the Duchess while were on tour, and are by brand Boh Runga.

The couple made a surprise visit to pay their respects. Picture: Getty

The Boh Runga earrings were a gift from the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Picture: Boh Runga

The earrings also hold a symbolic meaning towards the victims and their families.

On the Boh Runga website, they explain that the Miromiro feather – which appears on the earrings – in Māori mythology “was a magic token of devotion that would bring loved ones back to you”.

Following the horrific attack, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a joint statement.

It read: “We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people.

“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship.

Meghan laid flowers before signing a book of condolence for the victims of the terror attack. Picture: Getty

“This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.

“We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.”

They ended the message with “Kia Kaha”, which is a Māori phrase used by the people of New Zealand as an affirmation, meaning stay strong.