Meghan Markle’s subtle nod to her mum Doria in newborn daughter's name Lilibet

Meghan Markle made a secret nod to her mum in her new baby name. Picture: PA Images

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is named after the Queen and Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid a secret tribute to Meghan’s mum Doria with their new baby name.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday morning in California, with the little one sharing The Queen’s family moniker.

But Lilibet also holds special meaning for Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who gave her daughter the sweet nickname ‘Flower’ when she was little.

Meghan Markle was called 'Flower' by her mum Doria. Picture: PA Images

In a post on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan shared her childhood names, writing: “Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little).”

Journalist Afua Adom also spoke about the tribute on Good Morning Britain this week, telling host Susanna Reid: "Lilibet is such a pretty name, it's such a cute name. It is not just about being named after the Queen.

"It is a bit of a nod to Meghan's mother Doria as well, because Meghan's mother's nickname for her is flower, hence why we've got Lili in there for Lilibet."

Meanwhile, Prince Philip called his wife the Queen ‘Lilibet’ for more than 70 years, while the middle name, Diana, is a tribute to Harry’s late mum.

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter through their press secretary on Sunday afternoon.

Little Lili is their second child, after they welcomed their firstborn Archie back in May 2019.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were quick to send their congratulations, Tweeting from their Kensington Royal account: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents to baby Archie. Picture: PA Images

The couple added: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman also revealed the whole family is ‘delighted’ by the family news.

They said: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

A statement from the new parents themselves said: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.



Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."