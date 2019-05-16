This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been staying at home with the newborn baby. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle has been spending some time privately at home with newborn Archie since he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained at home with baby Archie, who was born on May 6th, while Prince Harry has been continuing with royal duties.

Meghan Markle was last seen by the public when she stepped out with her husband at Windsor Castle to introduce Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world with a royal photocall.

Since then, the former actress has remained out to the spotlight, understandably, to adjust to her new life as a mum.

But, of course, royal fans everywhere are keen to know when they’ll next get to see the Duchess out and about.

Meghan Markle might take a break from parenthood for Trooping The Colour. Picture: PA

And it might be sooner rather than later, as Trooping The Colour is only around the corner now.

Tropping The Colour is a huge event for the royal family as it celebrates the Queen’s second birthday of the year.

The royal family will gather this year at Buckingham Palace, as they do each year, on the 8th June.

Of course, it has not been confirmed whether Meghan will be attending, but we can all hope.

The entire royal family gather for Trooping The Colour. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton attended the occasion less than two months after giving birth to Prince Louis, which may mean Meghan will join her husband for the iconic day.

Last year, Meghan attended her first Trooping The Colour following her wedding to Harry.

For the occasion, the Duchess stunned in a blush dress, teamed with a matching fascinator.

