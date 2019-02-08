Intimate details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home life revealed... and they might surprise you

Pals of Megan have lifted the lid on life at Nottingham Cottage. Picture: Getty

Five friends lifted the lid on life at Nottingham Cottage... and it's not very exciting.

Megan Markle cooks dinner for Prince Harry "every day" - and doesn't lead the life of a princess claims a new report.

Five friends - identified as “a longtime friend, a former colleague, a close confidante, a LA friend and former co-star” of the Duchess of Sussex spoke anonymously to People magazine about the former TV actress' life as a member of the Royal family - and apparently it's surprisingly mundane.

One pal told the US publication: "We’ve all been to their cottage. It’s small and she’s made it cosy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things.

Megan Markle's friends spoke out after being upset by "global bullying". Picture: Getty

"Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day. She made the most lovely meals.

"She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she's wiping them off with towels."

The unnamed friends, who claimed to have spoken out to stop “the global bullying of our friend”, also explained how Megan, who will give birth in the next few weeks, rolled out the red carpet for them.

One said: "In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time."

The eye-opening report - which some critics including her own sister have claimed came from Megan herself - also claims that she wrote to her estranged father Thomas after her May 2018 wedding.

The magazine claims she pleaded: "Dad, I'm so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship."

It also claims that he responded by demanding a photoshoot with his social-climbing daughter.

The friend said his response deeply affected her: "She feels like, 'That's the opposite of what I'm saying. I'm telling you I don't want to communicate through the media, and you're asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?'"

“He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful because Meg was always so dutiful.

"I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done.”

The nine-page report angered Megan's half-sister Samantha, 54, who claimed her "fan club" was in fact just "PR people".

She launched a vicious attack on Twitter, ranting: "#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls*** there are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap.

"'Sources say' Means imaginary sources.

"She has a disease. It's called lie-abetes."

“When a narcissist has lost control over you, they try to control how others see you.

"And if the narcissist is wealthy they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you."